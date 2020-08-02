Debra Saunders: Anti-Trump Republicans Show Dysfunctional Love for the GOP

The Center describes the Lincoln Project as a “liberal” super PAC.

Some of that money, the Center noted, has found its way into the coffers of its “board members and firms run by them.”

I talked to Lincoln Project co-founder Mike Madrid, who told me, “I have not received any compensation at this point.” He added: “If I wanted to make money, I would have gotten involved in the grift that is the Trump campaign and Trump operation.”

A veteran GOP operative with an expertise in Latino voting trends, Madrid told me before he is a Republican, he is a conservative and an American.

He is not coy about his belief that Trump is a racist who should have been impeached. Trump’s Thursday tweet in which he floated the idea delaying the Nov. 3 election should settle that score, he said.

Thus, the Lincoln Project has waged war, not just on Trump, but also “Trumpism,” which is a “threat to the Republic,” hence the decision to go after those who are enablers.

Collins did not vote to impeach Trump, Madrid said. So she has to go. If the Democrats take the Senate, so be it. He’s being true to his conservative principles.