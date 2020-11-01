Debra Saunders: And Then There Were None

Enter the White House Coronavirus Task Force that brought energy and new characters to the Trump Show — with Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx informing the public about a pandemic that required Americans to do things — socially distance, stop working and stay home — that went against their instincts.

They had a different approach than Trump, which added dramatic tension.

Partisans fault Trump for not taking extreme shutdown measures in January or February. They forget how skeptical many Americans were, that many blue state governors hesitated to close nonessential businesses and that local officials generally had a better sense of what they needed to do and could accomplish.

After taking the job in April, McEnany brought back the back-and-forth, but also COVID-19 changed how the administration communicated with the people.

The briefings got smaller because the White House Correspondents’ Association, more concerned about the health and safety of its members than the White House was about its staff, worked out a plan that strictly limited who should work in the press area and when. The WHCA set up a rotation schedule for 14 seats, banned reporters standing in the aisles and discouraged members from working at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. unless they were in the press pool or had their turn in one of the 14 seats.