Debra Saunders: A conversation where there used to be tweets

Ahead of and after the 2020 presidential election, a number of my friends who also are Republican women engaged in what came to be known as “The Conversation.”

As special House Committee hearings on the Jan. 6 Capitol attacks have begun, there’s a new conversation in the air.

In 2016, many Republican women I know — men, too — told each other they didn’t vote for Donald Trump because they didn’t like the way he talked and tweeted. But also, they weren’t sure Trump would govern from the right.

Some voted for Libertarian Gary Johnson. Others wrote in the names of whomever they’d prefer as the GOP nominee.

But in 2020, we voted for Trump. We liked his Supreme Court picks, his foreign policy and his approach to economics. I especially appreciated how he ignored the experts and pushed for rapid vaccine development.

We voted for Trump because, unlike Trump, we didn’t let our egos dictate our politics.

I told myself that I would vote for Trump but would not change my standards for him.

After he lost in November, Trump kept bumping up against those standards.