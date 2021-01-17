Cushman: Working Together Created Binding Ties

The past few weeks have been challenging for our country and for our citizens. Last week’s protest in Washington began as peaceful but devolved into violence within the walls of our nation’s Capitol. This occurred while the legislatures were meeting to accept the Electoral College results from the states. This was frightening and unacceptable.

We feel as though we are a nation under siege from ourselves. We are bitterly divided, torn and unsure of how to move forward. Many on both sides do not want to move forward but to blame the other side. Can we move past our political polarization and improve our country by working together? Yes, we can, but it will take real work and a shift from a mindset of judgment and certainty to another marked by listening and learning.

This coming Monday, we will celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech on Aug. 28, 1963, from in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. 1963 marked 100 years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. About 250,000 people gathered that day: black and white, young and old, Northerners and Southerners, to be a part of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. While he addressed the challenges of the day, he spoke about his visions of our future together, drawing on well-known Bible passages to communicate his message: