Cushman: What We've Learned So Far

It’s not surprising that the presidential election between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden was not decided on Election Day. The votes will continue to be counted, and there is a good chance there will be recounts in areas where counts are very close. It might very well end up in the courts.

What we do know is that Republicans gained seats in the House of Representatives and the Senate will more than likely remain Republican. While the presidency might be too close to call, we have a few clear takeaways.

First, Trump has brought about an increased interest in politics and participation. We had the highest turnout since 1900, with almost 70% of those eligible to vote projected to do so. This is fantastic.

Second, the pollsters were wrong, wrong, wrong — again. After listening for months to pollsters’ predictions of a Democratic blowout, we know that, whatever the final result, there was no Democratic blowout. From now on, when you hear “poll,” think “unreliable.”

Third, with the loss of Democratic seats in the House, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will have less power. The far-left coalition will grow louder, and this could lead to a flip of the House to the Republican side in 2022.