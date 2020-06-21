Cushman: Trump's Possible Path to Victory

Fifth, take measures to increase your social support. When the authors wrote about social support and learning the tap code, they were referring to prisoners of war who used taps between walls to communicate to one another. We need ways to encourage and reinforce one another as we remain indoors. We need to hear our president say that he believes in us, the American people, and that he will work by our side. We do not need to be berated — this does not lead to social support.

Life presents challenges to everyone. Our responses to those challenges are key. Some view challenges as permanent and pervasive and might, therefore, give up in the face of adversity. Others see challenges as temporary and specific and might, therefore, use them as opportunities to learn and grow. As a nation, we must see these challenges as temporary and specific, and as opportunities to learn and grow.

Very often, moving the focus from ourselves and our individual plight to others can change our perspective and lead to greater resilience. Trump has the opportunity to challenge us to focus on our country and offer to work beside us as we rebuild.

Southwick and Charney’s conclusion: “We need not be the swiftest or the strongest. What counts instead is that we ‘come in’ — that we develop our talents, put forth our best effort and commit ourselves to a life of purpose, growth and resilience.” The candidate who can articulate to voters this call to action in service to our nation will be our next president.

To find out more about Jackie Gingrich Cushman, and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit www.creators.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0