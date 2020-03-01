Cushman: Trump's Rally Cry

What a week’s it’s already been. The coronavirus is spreading in Asia and has moved into Europe, disrupting conferences and businesses. Stocks fell over 6% in the first two days of the week, and the Democratic National Committee held a debate in South Carolina prior to the Saturday primary and Super Tuesday next week.

The Democratic debate was the normal performance of who can interrupt, attack and claim that they are the best candidate, but there seemed to be a bit more urgency to attack Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the Democrats’ front-runner. Sanders has won 24 delegates, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden, who has 9 delegates. While there has been much press coverage of the caucuses and primaries so far, the horses are barely out of the starting gate; there will be over 1,400 delegates awarded between South Carolina on Saturday and Super Tuesday.

The momentum and the leader can change quickly.

As for Sanders taking the lead, he should not have been allowed to participate. Why the DNC would allow a self-identified independent into its primary process makes no sense. But then again, I also believe that having national borders is essential, and that it’s OK to ask for photo ID when people vote to ensure that the voters are who they say they are.