Cushman: Time to Move on From Anger

Saturday marked President Ronald Reagan’s 110th birthday. Without Reagan, the outcome of the Cold War would have been much different. He was a Hollywood actor before becoming the governor of California and a two-term president. In 1987, during a speech at the Brandenburg Gate in Germany, he challenged the general secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, to “tear down this wall!” While many political reviewers scoffed at him at the time, the wall came down two years later. The world’s history was changed.

Reagan beat incumbent President Jimmy Carter by 10% of the popular vote and won reelection by 18% of the popular vote. He was steady, determined, and he smiled even when he disagreed with someone, holding firm to his principles. He believed in the resilience of the people of our country. He did not disparage his opponents but differentiated between good motives and bad outcomes. “Regardless of their sincerity, of their humanitarian motives, those who would trade our freedom for security have embarked on this downward course,” he said.