Cushman: Time to Keep the Promise of Democracy and Free Elections for Cuba

As Haza was recounting his story, he mentioned having recently attended a ceremony in which a family friend was inducted into the U.S. Army. As he watched the young man swear to protect and defend the United States, Haza understood why his father had given his life for Cuba.

“Now I understand why my father died,” Haza said. In his death, Colonel Bonifacio Haza served his country, and in serving his country, he served his family, including his eight-year-old son, who now lives in freedom in the United States.

While many Americans take their freedoms for granted, Luis Haza, whose father defied Castro and was killed for doing so, does not. He understands that the freedoms we have are extraordinary and that freedoms are never free.

This past weekend, over 40 anti-government protests erupted throughout Cuba. At least one person has died and over 100 are missing, presumably arrested. The Biden administration first attributed the protests to COVID, but the cries were for “Libertad:” liberty.