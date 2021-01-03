Cushman: The Upside-Down Year

According to Harris’ video, equitable treatment means “we all end up at the same place.” This will be the theme for 2021: equity. The question is how that is defined and determined; by whom; and for what category.

While some might view equity as a desirable outcome, they should bear in mind that it’s not possible to control everyone’s outcome without controlling everything and everybody. Would this apply to everything — sports, arts, economics? Or just the economic goals as determined by government leaders? In any area, an equitable outcome would require holding back those who have natural gifts, abilities or drives to ensure that they would not perform better than others.

Harris’ statement makes no sense. It portends a race to mediocrity.

In the meantime, homicides in Atlanta are up 58% over last year, the highest rate in two decades; aggravated assault is up 14%; and residents of the city’s Midtown neighborhood of Ansley Park can hear street races in the middle of the night along the Peachtree Street bridge that crosses over the interstate. Another child was killed this month from a stray bullet while near Lenox Mall.

The basic norms of civilization seem to be breaking down.