Cushman: The great outdoors

I know this from experience. My family moved to rural Georgia when I was young. Some of my earliest memories include canoeing down the Flint River, camping in the Okefenokee Swamp and hiking up Brasstown Bald Mountain. Well, to be honest, I would hike a little, and then my father would carry me on his shoulders.

Not long after I moved to Georgia, the Trust for Public Land (where I now serve on the Alabama Advisory Board and Georgia Advisory Board) purchased five homes along Auburn Avenue, near downtown Atlanta. These properties form the core of The Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park Act, which was long championed by Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., and signed into law by President Donald J. Trump in 2018. Without the work of the Trust for Public Land, and the LWCF, this and other important national treasures could have been lost.

While most people know my father as former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, few know that, before he became a congressman, he was a professor of environmental studies at West Georgia College. Yes, he sported thick, black glasses, turtlenecks and a plaid smoking jacket that my mother made for him. Our time as a family outside was a respite from the crazy world of the ‘70s.