Cushman: The Gaslighting of the American People

This week, Project Veritas released a video of Charlie Chester, a CNN technical director, talking to a woman who recorded him during what he thought were “dates”; she had purposely targeted him and videoed him surreptitiously. While you might not agree with her tactics, her videos reveal that CNN was involved in what proved to be a successful media campaign to control the political process.

“Look what we did, we got Trump out. I am 100% going to say it, and I 100% believe that, if it wasn’t for CNN, I don’t know that Trump would have got voted out,” Chester said. “Our focus was to get Trump out of office, right? Without saying it, that’s what it was.”

Part of the process within CNN, according to the tapes, was to highlight anything negative against then-President Donald Trump. If Trump’s “hand was shaking or whatever, I think. We brought in so many medical people to all tell a story that was all speculation — that he was neurologically damaged, and he was losing it,” said Chester. “We were creating a story there that we didn’t know anything about. That’s what — I think, that’s propaganda.”