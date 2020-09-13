Cushman: Talk versus action

But this strategy is fraying around the edges due to Republicans deciding not to concede votes in any part of the state. “We are focused on every part of this state, not ceding any place, and it would be politically foolish otherwise,” Trump’s Florida campaign leader, Susie Wiles, told Politico.

This week, an NBC News-Marist poll showed that Wiles’ strategy is working. The poll showed likely Florida voters tied between Trump and Biden (766 likely voters, conducted Aug. 31-Sept. 6, +/- 4.5 points). What’s driving this tight race are the inroads Trump is making among voters in Miami-Dade County. Cuban American Republicans are running in local races, and the celebrity YouTube sensation Alexander Otaola, who covers not only culture but also politics on his Spanish-language show, is coming out strong for Trump. Otaola was an Obama voter who has shifted to Trump and brought with him a number of very vocal Cuban Americans.

This is tighter polling among Miami-Dade voters than the Biden team would like. In 2016, Hillary Clinton carried Miami-Dade by 30 points. This week, Bendixen & Amandi International released a poll that reflected a 17-point Biden lead, with Trump carrying Cuban American voters by 38 points (68% to 30%) and losing among non-Cuban Hispanics by 26 points (32% to 58%). This is real great news for Trump and his supporters.