Cushman: Stay Shut; Open up -- Another Way

“Stay shut or open up” is the current political argument. In its most simplistic form, it’s painted as a choice between saving lives (stay shut) or helping the economy (open up). As with many supposedly two-choice options, it’s both false and ill-framed. Just remember: When people give you two choices — it’s often a sign that they have not thought deeply enough about the problem and potential solutions — there are often many potential solutions.

Yes, we can focus on both saving lives and restarting the economy.

In early February, just as COVID-19 was being tracked as moving out of China and into other countries, I traveled to Korea. I had debated whether I should cancel my trip. It seemed to be a simple two-choice decision — go; no go. Instead, I chose a third option. I decided to travel with an N-95 mask and a container full of Lysol wipes. I wiped down the interior of the plane where I was sitting, wore my mask while in the airport and wiped all the surfaces in the hotel room. This was go — while taking precautions to mitigate risk.

While not everyone wore a mask while I was in Korea, most did. When I walked into a hotel for lunch, a computer scanned my body temperature, and it was double-checked by a masked attendant using a thermometer on my wrist.

I shook hands — but rarely. I washed my hands often and used hand sanitizer before eating. I skipped the shared breadbasket for reasons other than lightening up on carbohydrates.

I made it home more knowledgeable about Korea and with new friends, much richer from the experience.

A few days later, my husband and our two children were holed up in various parts of our home, learning and working through technology. The shutdown had begun.

Decades from now, when the data can be analyzed with more detachment and less emotion, I believe that we will regard our reaction to COVID-19 as ill-informed and, well, reactionary, rather than thoughtful and useful. We decided there were two options. In our current political environment, one that is fueled by emotion, rage and judgment, a gut reaction, rather than thoughtful response, might be what we deserve.

This week, Avik Roy published an article in Forbes titled “43% of COVID-19 Deaths Are in Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities Housing 0.6% Of U.S.” Roy was referencing a study he completed with Gregg Girvan for the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity. It’s rare to find a title that is informative and cuts cleanly to the takeaway of the author’s work. While we have heard that older people are more susceptible than others to COVID-19, we now know that age is not the only risk factor: Those who live in nursing homes and assisted living facilities (2.1 million Americans) die in greater percentages than those who live elsewhere, including those of the same age.

Yes, they may have been more fragile and in worse health to begin with, but they also shared space and staff with others. As we move forward, we should use this data to inform ourselves on how to better screen visitors, workers and patients in these settings. We also now know that the shutdown has had many unintended negative consequences on health — missed health checkups, anxiety, weight gain, etc.

We know that the coronavirus is highly contagious. So, too, are optimism, courage and action. We should be optimistic about the future. Americans have historically been inventive, creative and persistent. We often fail — but we always get back up and try again. Let’s encourage one another to try to find another way if the first is not working, rather than yell at those who have failed. We should encourage ingenuity and action. We should be courageous and speak our mind — but more importantly, to listen to others without attacking them. Listening does not mean you agree with them, just that you respect them and understand they have a right to their opinion. This should be true especially if you believe they may be wrong. They have as much right to be wrong as any other American.

As for action, we definitely need to take action, but we need to base that action on what we have learned. Yes, we should venture out into the world while taking precautions, mitigating risk. It’s not a one-size-fits-all process — and we can’t all stay home forever. There is always a third, fourth or fifth option. We just have to figure them out.

Jackie Gingrich Cushman

Idaho View: As Idaho reopens, if a business requires you to wear a mask —wear a mask
Columnists

Idaho View: As Idaho reopens, if a business requires you to wear a mask —wear a mask

A small outbreak of coronavirus at a Fry Foods plant in Weiser gives a prime example of the importance of testing for COVID-19. More than that, it represents a warning shot across the bow of potential pitfalls if we don’t reopen our economy the right way.

As we tiptoe through Stage 2 of Gov. Brad Little’s phased reopening plan and approach a more robust Stage 3, it’s going to become even more important that we take the necessary steps to prevent future outbreaks.

And there will be future outbreaks.

The fact remains that the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is still out there. It’s ready to strike again, and without a vaccine, it remains a potentially destructive and fatal disease.

Aggressive and quick testing remains one of the key elements — perhaps the most important element — of controlling outbreaks at this point.

Fry Foods offers an early case study.

The Weiser food processing plant employs 260 people to make onion rings and other food products. It shut down earlier this month when at least seven employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fry Foods initially didn’t test all 260 employees at the Weiser facility — only the 50 or 60 who likely came in contact with the employees who tested positive. Other employees were able to get tested on their own.

The Idaho Bureau of Laboratories (state run-laboratories) tested all that they had the capacity to do in one day, according to Kelly Petroff, director of communications for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state lab can do about has a testing capacity of approximately 200 tests per day.

“We are not prepared to handle this,” Doug Wold, human resources manager for Fry Foods, told the Idaho Statesman, referring to the lack of coordinated response. “If you don’t have an employer who’s willing to be proactive, we’re just going to fail.”

Fortunately, Crush the Curve Idaho, a private, business-led initiative established during the outbreak to increase testing, stepped in and tested every employee at Fry Foods.

By Tuesday of this week, 20 employees — about 8% of the plant’s workforce — had tested positive for the coronavirus, along with at least two of their family members. Nearly all were asymptomatic.

RAPID-RESPONSE TESTING

That’s what needs to happen: rapid-response testing. If you have an outbreak at your workplace, get everyone tested. For those who test positive, keep them home and isolated. For those who test negative, they can keep on working and you’re back in business.

When the outbreak hit Fry Foods, company officials made the decision to shut the plant down.

Without adequate testing, that’s unfortunately the right thing to do. Without testing, you have no idea whether you have seven infected employees, 70 or 270.

We applaud Fry Foods company officials for making the tough call to shut down, even though they were given the green light by the Southwest District Health Department to resume operations.

Coronavirus is stealthy. A person can carry coronavirus longer without symptoms, potentially spreading to others unwittingly. Some people who carry coronavirus have no symptoms at all.

We are encouraged that Crush the Curve Idaho stepped up and stepped in here.

But Idaho needs a more concerted and organized plan to do rapid-response testing.

We are a fragmented health system. Health providers include Saint Alphonsus, St. Luke’s, Primary Health, Saltzer, among others. Then think about all the entities who pay for health care: Blue Cross of Idaho, Regence BlueShield, PacificSource, SelectHealth, etc. Throw in Medicare, Medicaid and those who are uninsured.

Even our own government health management system is fragmented, with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and seven independent health districts not operated by the state.

And, in the case of Fry Foods, situated in a city bordering Oregon, workers were from two states.

NO COORIDINATED EFFORTS

No wonder Fry Foods officials were at a loss for where to turn for help. Without some sort of coordinated effort to test all employees and somehow pay for those tests, shutting down the plant was the best option.

It’s worth noting that the Fry Foods employee who initially had coronavirus was at a family gathering of a larger number than outlined in the governor’s reopening plan and was with visitors from out of state, two violations of the governor’s guidelines. That’s why we have the guidelines, and that’s why it’s important to follow the guidelines. Otherwise, this is what you get: an outbreak that shuts down an entire food manufacturing plant.

Unfortunately, shutting down operations every time there’s an outbreak is not going to get the job done.

And there will be more outbreaks as we reopen our economy, reopen factories and workplaces.

Idaho has a lot to be optimistic about, and we have a golden opportunity to lead the nation in reopening our economy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. We have had relatively few cases (around 2,300) and few deaths (77). Our early efforts to shut down parts of our social interactions and Little’s quick call to issue a statewide stay-home order clearly have paid off. Idahoans’ adherence to the stay-home order has helped to flatten the curve and control the number of new cases. Residents and businesses, alike, have done their part to make this happen.

Our hope is that Idaho can chug along through the stages of reopening. Our fear is that if we don’t do this the right way, we’ll have a surge and we’ll be back to a statewide stay-home order. Nobody wants that.

