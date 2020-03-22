Cushman: Slow Down, and Breathe

The changes have been stomach-churning. Yes, the stock market has fallen. Then it’s gone up. Then it’s fallen again. Where this will end, no one knows, but volatility is going to stay in the market for a while, at least until the number of new coronavirus patients begins to drop. This will happen faster if we all remain physically distant from one another.

Since the number of test kits available is still relatively small and people with mild symptoms are not being tested, the safe assumption is that anyone you “run into” could be infected and, therefore, could infect you. This is why public health authorities recommend keeping at least six feet away from others. This is also why people should stay in their homes whenever possible.

So, what else can you do? What can you control? You can wash your hands. If you feel sick staying at home, and if you are diagnosed with COVID-19, whoever else lives with you should stay home as well.