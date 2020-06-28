Cushman: Sitting With Our Outrage

When the outrage gets out of hand, violence can ensue.

While the media continually pits one side against the other, reality is more complex. Police can be both good in general and needed, and individual members of police forces around the nation can abuse their power. There is racism, but not everything is racist. It’s the nuanced views that are not easily accepted or even explained. The conflict is not only external, with other groups, but also internal, within ourselves. Our real challenge is not how to calm the other person but how to calm ourselves.

How do you handle this conflict when you feel it inside yourself or with another person? Is your default reaction that of outrage at someone else? Does this outrage leave you feeling better about yourself as a person? If so, maybe you want to take pause and reconsider the outrage. What exactly are you outraged about, and with whom?

This unsettled time has deepened my faith and helped me to seek better understanding of God’s will and listen to his voice. What I have discerned, so far, is that it’s one thing to step back and allow God to work through you; it’s another thing to step back, let God work on you and work on others to bring about the changes that are needed. It’s much harder but more important in the long run.

