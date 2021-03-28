Cushman: Shameless

Whoever is in charge of naming the Democratic bills in the House of Representatives must have a twisted sense of humor. Let’s take a few examples. The so-called Equality Act is an Inequality Act. If the bill is passed, parents of minors who do not allow them to undergo medical transgender procedures could have their children removed from the home. Additionally, it would allow biological males who have undergone medical transgender procedures to compete in women’s sports. There is nothing sporting or fair about that.

The Equality Act would certainly not make girls sports more equal.

HR1, the “For the People Act,” would be more aptly labeled “For the Democratic Party in Power Act.” It passed in the House of Representatives. If passed by the Senate and signed into law, it would dramatically change the structure and process of voting nationwide. Currently, state legislatures have the constitutional right to make laws regarding voting regulations within states.