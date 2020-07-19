Cushman: Send Your Kids to School!

The challenge is that, if the numbers put in the system are not good, well, then, what comes out is garbage. Let’s just assume that we could get good data into our system. We would then sort through the data to determine what it means.

Based on my business experience above, I learned that once we accumulated good, consistent data over time, we were able to determine data trends, correlations and causation. The latter proved key. By determining causation, managers could focus on improving outcomes.

Back to the pandemic. We are currently debating whether to reopen schools, and the press is reporting the number of cases and deaths every day but telling us little about who is catching the disease, who is dying from it and why. In April, the Science Museum Group Science Director Roger Highfield interviewed Kari Stefansson, the CEO of deCODE genetics, which is based in Reykjavik, Iceland. Stefansson studied the causes of COVID-19’s spread in Iceland. The interview was posted on the Science Museum Group website on April 27.