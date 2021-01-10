Cushman: Republicans Should Learn and Win Again

The inside right side of the note concluded with the message “Vote No on Warnock and Ossoff!” Nowhere did the card make any mention of Loeffler or Perdue or any positive reason to vote for them.

This holiday missive was sent out by the Senate Leadership Fund. This group might want to learn from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who has all of his members running every two years, versus the one-third of the members McConnell has running.

This past fall, McCarthy’s House Republicans ran on the theme “Restore Our Way of Life. Rebuild the Greatest Economy in History. Renew the American Dream.” Their message was upbeat, positive and provided voters with a reason to vote for the Republican candidate. Sadly, it’s a novel idea to focus on an optimistic message.

The Senate candidates in Georgia focused on what would happen if Democrats won. They gave the voters little to no reason to come out to vote FOR them — just against the opponent. They were probably told over and over that this was the way to get their base to vote for them, but the base on the Democratic side was given reasons to vote for their candidate. The Democrats were consistently more positive, had a better ground game and were constantly cheering one another on.