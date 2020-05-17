Cushman: Read the Transcript — Again

During the interview, Barr said he was concerned that the Justice Department had been used for political purposes under the previous administration and that that political use could upend the democratic process our country is built upon. “We should choose our leaders through the election process,” he said. “And efforts to use the law enforcement process to change leaders or to disable administrations are incendiary in this country and destroy our republic.”

When asked by Herridge how the Justice Department decision would be regarded in the future, Barr responded: “Well, history is written by the winner. So, it largely depends on who’s writing the history. But I think a fair history would say that it was a good decision because it upheld the rule of law. It helped. It upheld the standards of the Department of Justice, and it undid what was an injustice.”

Three days later, on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” a clip of Barr’s interview was played in which Barr said: “Well, history is written by the winner. So, it largely depends on who’s writing the history.” Following the clip, host Chuck Todd said that Barr “didn’t make the case that he was upholding the rule of law. He was almost admitting that, yeah, this is a political job.”