Cushman: Proud To Be an American

While our imperfect system of government might cause some to not feel proud of our country, I take pride in the fact that our structure of government allows each of us to participate in the governing of our country; we just have to step up and make sure our voices are heard. Today, when many are seeking to silence those who disagree with them, we should instead find a way to more clearly articulate why arguments are valuable, why freedom of speech is at the core of who we are as a country and how, together, we can learn how to disagree but still work together. This hand-to-hand combat is not done through systems but through imperfect people — one on one. To be successful we must focus our eyes on the prize. Just as our Founding Fathers fought for our freedom over 200 years ago, we must continue to fight to ensure that our government remains ours and our freedoms remain intact.