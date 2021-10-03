Cushman: Political Math Is the New Free!

The government then spends this money; for the past few decades, it has then borrowed more to cover the deficit that has resulted from spending more than we get in tax revenues. The only time we had a balanced federal budget in my lifetime — and I was born in 1966 — was when my dad, Newt Gingrich, was speaker of the House and cut a deal with then-President Bill Clinton.

The Build Back Better bill Biden is touting is a $3.5 trillion social spending bill that is supposedly neutral because of the offsetting increases in tax payments that are also in the bill. Keep in mind that the government is also running a deficit, borrowing money to spend, which leads to inflation — which lowers the purchasing power of every dollar. Think of it as a deficit tax.

“Democrats and the White House have proposed paying for the spending bill through an IRS crackdown involving ramped-up audits of American taxpayers and by raising taxes on higher incomes and businesses, such as raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 26.5%, hiking the capital gains tax rate from 20% to 25%, and increasing the top individual income tax rate from 37% to 39.6%,” according to a New York post article, “Biden hit for claiming Build Back Better agenda ‘costs zero dollars’” written by political reporter Callie Patteson and published on Monday,