Cushman: Path to Victory

There is always a path to victory; the question is, can it be found and followed? If I had the opportunity, this would be my advice to President Donald Trump regarding his reelection.

First, understand that people are scared, and do something about it. The pandemic, the resulting economic decline, the protests and the increasing violence have combined to create a fearful environment. President Trump can quell this by making sure the American people have accurate and consistent information regarding the pandemic, by working with the American people to get people working again and by maintaining a focus on law and order.

The government needs to do a better job collecting and communicating information related to the pandemic. I never would have guessed that, more than four months into the pandemic, data collection would be this inconsistent, inaccurate and unhelpful in decision-making. Until we have reliable, consistent, comprehensive data on who has the virus, levels of severity, hospitalizations and deaths, we will be paralyzed. This has to be visible in trend lines over time, and it has to be understandable. This should be handled by outside data experts and overseen by someone who has earned the trust of the American people. This should not be a focus for President Trump himself; he has more important work to do.