Cushman: My Mom's Mantra

While we need to distance ourselves physically from one another, we still need to connect with others, and we can do so safely through technology. Maintaining a six-foot bubble around us does not mean we have to erect emotional or social barriers.

I’ve reached out to family members and friends this past week to touch base and make sure they are OK. We’ve had a Zoom book club happy hour and a Zoom breakfast club. Be creative, and try different ways to connect. Not all will work, but some will.

Control your attitude. This one is really hard. When I was a teenager, my mom would often say, “Watch your attitude.” She was right, but then I was a teenager, and the best I could do at the time was not all that great.

During times of stress, fear and uncertainty, it’s easy to lash out and blame others. It’s easy to snap at others in order to release tension. What’s hard is to respond thoughtfully, rather than react viscerally.

It’s easy to take our frustrations, fears and unease and spread them to others. It’s harder to remind ourselves that we get to determine how we respond, even when others lash out at us. Like panic, calm is contagious; it just spreads more slowly.