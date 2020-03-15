Cushman: More Than Money

Our country spends over a trillion dollars a year on anti-poverty programs. We address the symptoms, providing food, shelter, health care. But it’s time to face the fact that many of these programs are not working. Our poverty rate hasn’t changed in half a century.

Money does not appear to be the solution. Sure, it helps, and no, we should not just cut the programs to zero. But it’s time for us to face the fact that, while we’ve made living in poverty easier, we have not made it easier for individuals and families to move out of poverty; the solution will take more than money.

Over 38 million Americans (11.8%) are living below the poverty line, according to a 2018 report by the U.S. Census Bureau. The National Center for Children in Poverty says 20% of American children live below the poverty line.

According to a Rasmussen Report issued Monday, over half of us believe that our nation is on the wrong track (a national telephone survey of 2,500 likely voters from March 1-5, 2020, with a 95% confidence level and margin of error at +/- 2 points.)