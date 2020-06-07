Cushman: Listen instead of ranting

We are in the midst of a crisis of our own making as a nation.

But I have faith. I believe in the American ideal — that we are all equal — even if it is not lived out today. I believe that everyone is a child of God, that they have infinite worth and that, even through anger, we can eventually achieve peace and solidarity. But first, we must begin to breathe again.

If we want to address the fracturing of America, we must do so together, and we must start by listening. In researching for my book, “Our Broken America: Why Both Sides Need to Stop Ranting and Start Listening,” I discovered that 55% of Republicans and 64% of Democrats say they have few or no friends in the other political party. This isn’t something that members of either side of the aisle can improve on their own. It is only through honest conversations with your neighbors, your friends and the new people you bring into your life that we can begin to really hear one another again.

Our political polarization has helped inspire extreme reactions.

When we are ranting at one another from our own separate corners, our own news sources and our own social media clusters, we cannot listen, and we cannot solve anything. We have to stop reacting to everything out of our deep-seated ideologies and start having real conversations with one another again.