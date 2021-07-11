Cushman: Life's Opportunities Easily Missed

Now, here’s the hook: Throughout life, opportunities occur. Sometimes, we are able to take advantage of them; other times, we do not even recognize they existed until after they are gone. We might ask ourselves various questions: Are we paying attention to the surrounding landscape? Do we prepare for and then recognize the opportunities so we can take advantage of them while they are here? When opportunities present themselves, do we have all the equipment necessary to take full advantage of them, or will we simply allow ourselves to be swept up, tossed about and then left high and dry?