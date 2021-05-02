Cushman: Inflation and Stagflation -- the Great Instructors

Since experience is the best teacher, there might soon be an opportunity for those who are younger to learn more about inflation, and possibly stagflation. The U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index was up 1.6% in February from over a year ago. The expectation for March is 2.3%. The Consumer Price Index was 2.6% in March and the Producer Price Index, which measures wholesale prices, was 4.2% that month. Food is more expensive, housing is through the roof and I was shocked at the gas prices just this week.

In the past election, presidential candidate Joe Biden ran on promises of doling out money for a variety of items: “Medicare for All,” income for all, free college, etc. The unveiling of this plan will come this week in an appeal to the American people to urge its passage in Congress. The problem, as most of us know, is that there is no such thing as a free lunch; someone has to pay, either monetarily or otherwise. Carter’s policies led to stagflation, and many of us paid big-time.