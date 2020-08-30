Cushman: How to win the presidency

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A little over two months from now, American voters will have a choice to make: Vote for President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, or for former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris for president and vice president of the United States. There are other options: to not vote, or to vote for a third-party candidate. The one certainty: Those who don’t vote or who vote for a third-party candidate will not have a chance to vote for the winning team.

Either Trump/Pence or Biden/Harris will be the winning team, even though it might take more than one night to identify the winner if there are challenges in the vote counting. In 2000, the George W. Bush/Al Gore contest was not decided until Dec. 12, when the Supreme Court decided in favor of Bush’s team, leading to Gore’s concession the next day.

Let’s be clear: The Electoral College’s 538 electors decide who gets elected. A candidate has to win at least 270 of those votes to win (hence the name of the 270toWin.com website, which tracks the election). Makes you wonder how Democrats can continually win the popular vote and lose the election — until you realize that they typically do so by winning large urban areas but losing rural areas.