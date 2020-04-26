Cushman: Good Stewards of the Earth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This last week, we celebrated the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. When I was a child, my father (former House Speaker Newt Gingrich) was an environmental studies professor at West Georgia College in Carrollton. In 1971, our family spent the second Earth Day picking up trash from the side of a road. We often hiked, canoed and camped at the Okefenokee Swamp.

One of my earliest memories is the “Keep America Beautiful” commercial, which was produced for the first Earth Day. It portrayed what appeared to be an American Indian crying over the pollution that littered our country. Later, we found out that the actor was neither an Indian nor really crying. But his message was real: We should take care of the land that we inhabit.

While many might view this belief as liberal, I believe it’s biblical. If you believe that God created the Earth (which I do) and you believe that humans were entrusted to take care of God’s creation (which I also believe), then the question of how we should interact with the environment becomes a question of stewardship. How do we best take care of the Earth, which was given to us by God?