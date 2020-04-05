Cushman: FBI Earned an F for FISA

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While COVID-19 is taking up much of the news cycle, there are other things that must be attended to as well. This week’s report by the FBI Office of the Inspector General gives the FBI a zero for its performance in reviewing 29 Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) applications.

The bottom line is that the FBI is not following procedures for FISA applications, which allow the bureau to surveil U.S. citizens. As U.S. citizens, we should demand that the procedures be followed completely. The sad part is that this is not the first time such failures have been revealed — and that the rules and regulations that were put together to prevent such abuse are not being followed.

It’s important to review background information to understand the importance of this report.

In 2001, Michael Woods, then the head of the FBI Office of General Counsel National Security Law Unit, put together rules to “ensure accuracy with regard to ... the facts supporting probable cause” for applications to the FISA court. According to FBI testimony to Congress in 2003, these procedures were put in place because “(i)ncorrect information was repeated in subsequent and related FISA packages.”