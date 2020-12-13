Cushman: Failure of Imagination

We are a vast country, but too many of us have a limited understanding of the rest of the world. We have the right to vote and freedom of speech. We can move around our country as we wish, and we with can start a company or quit a job as we desire. We get to determine who our friends are and where we spend our time. With such great freedom comes a failure of imagination. We forget that our system is special, unique, so we believe that every other country is like ours.

We are wrong.

“At the end of the Cold War, America started to engage with China heavily,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the National Governors Association in February. Speaking of China, he said: “We thought that the more we interacted, the more it would become like a liberal democracy, like us here in the United States. It didn’t happen.”

Part of the challenge is that many of us naively and erroneously believe that other political systems are guided by the same beliefs and approaches as ours. We believe that, since we make well-meaning advances toward engagement, they must be doing the same.

But our country is very, very different from China. Our country is founded on the belief that God gives rights to individuals who then loan them to the government, which is divided into three branches.