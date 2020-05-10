Cushman: Exit Strategy — Time for Creative Thinking

My point is there is a balance between reopening everything, including a 100,000-person event in a stadium, and remaining sheltered in place. We need to figure out how to conduct commerce while keeping the most vulnerable among us at more than arm’s length.

We have to be able to talk about this is an adult way, without hurling personal, disparaging remarks at people with whom we disagree. Instead, why not try listening to and understanding their perspective? Maybe you can address their concerns while also laying out the advantages of your approach.

There has been little mainstream coverage of what people can do — other than washing hands, wearing masks and staying away — to lower their risk of contracting COVID-19. For most individuals, immune systems can be strengthened by getting enough sleep, exercising, getting outdoors every day, eating nutritious food and meditating. One of the saddest parts of this pandemic is that it disproportionately affects those who already have health challenges. We should use this time to think about how we can redesign our lives, educate ourselves on how to live more healthily, provide access to more parks and provide more nutritious food. This would lead to healthier people better able to weather another pandemic.

We can’t stay shut away like this forever; we are unlikely to devise an exit strategy that will keep the virus from inflicting further damage. While we can’t return to the kinds of lives we led in 2019, if we think creatively, we might be able to come up with some alternatives that don’t simply take us back to our 2019 lives but create a better future for all.

COPYRIGHT 2020 JACKIE CUSHMAN

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0