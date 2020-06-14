Cushman: Empathy, Not Sympathy

“Notice I didn’t say anything about agreeing with the other person’s values and beliefs or giving out hugs,” Voss continued. “That’s sympathy. What I’m talking about is trying to understand a situation from another person’s perspective.” It’s not agreement that people want; it’s understanding and acceptance. It’s the human need to be heard and understood.

We all assume that our perspective is right. The reality is that our perspective is our perspective. Even the person next to us will have a slightly different angle from which they see and experience that same event. This will lead to a different understanding. It takes time, effort and intellectual humility to ask another what their perspective is and how it shapes their understanding of what is happening.

It also requires you to be secure in who you are as a person — to then listen to someone else and really hear what they are saying. Most of us don’t listen but instead respond in our own mind to what we hear when others are talking. This internal dialogue keeps us from focusing on the other person and what they are saying; we instead spend our time defending what we already believe to be true.

The underlying fear of economic instability cannot be overcome without listening to one another and working toward peace. Peace produces prosperity, and destructive force results in poverty. We need more than sympathy; we need empathy. This will lead to peace and prosperity.

