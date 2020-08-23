Cushman: Empathy and Elegance Vs. Policy and Performance

While Joe might be empathetic, he recently appeared to be confused and bewildered while talking. Luckily for him, the virtual convention will allow for unlimited tapings of his convention speech.

But policy also matters. Let’s take a look at Biden’s pick for running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. She was “ranked most liberal compared to All Senators” in 2019 by GovTrack.us. Harris was also labeled the “the least often compared to Senate Democrats” to join in bipartisan legislation.

A few examples: Harris declared her support for the gun buyback program last fall during a gun safety forum in Las Vegas. “We have to have a buyback program, and I support a mandatory gun buyback program,” she said. “There are five million (assault weapons) at least, some estimate as many as 10 million, and we’re going to have to have smart public policy that’s about taking those off the streets but doing it the right way.”

Just this month, Harris co-sponsored the Climate Equity Act with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. This marks the first step toward a Green New World, one that would structure environmental policy through a racial lens.

The question becomes what is more important to voters: empathy and elegance, or policy and performance. The answer is probably nuanced. Both are important, to different degrees to different voters. It’s up to each campaign to communicate how its candidate would meet the needs of the voters, and it’s up to voters to vote for the one who best fills their requirements.

To find out more about Jackie Gingrich Cushman, and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit www.creators.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0