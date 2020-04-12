Cushman: Easter, Resurrection and Life

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This Easter season is surreal. If you had tried to explain to me last year where we (my family, my community and our nation) would be due to the coronavirus pandemic, I would not have believed you. Yet, here we are: sheltering in place, earning from home, working from home, cut off physically from others but possibly technologically connected.

In our home, my husband, Jimmy, and I are working, and both of our children are distance learning. All four of us spend most of our days staring at our computers, connected to others through voice and video. We are blessed to be in a home with Wi-Fi internet connection during this time, well aware that many families have harder struggles. Still, in our cocooned home, it’s easy to lose track of days, date and time of day. Without a change in scenery or a change in routine, it has become hard to distinguish one day from another.

Yesterday, I put a reminder on my calendar to make sure our son, a high school senior, decides which college he will attend and pay the deposit by May 1. It’s entirely possible that I could simply forget what day it is and miss the deadline otherwise. Today we found out that his graduation ceremony has been postponed until August. Events move. Dates change. Nothing is permanent.