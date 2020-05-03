Cushman: During This Pandemic Pause, Let History Inspire

While you might be thinking that these examples are all too old to be relevant, I think they are more relevant today than ever before. They challenge us to look beyond ourselves and our present circumstances. They invite us to be more faithful to God and to raise our view to the long-term future, understanding that hard work has to be put in to move us toward that future together. I believe that America works best when Americans are working, and life has more meaning when we have stronger relationships. This pandemic pause has allowed us to reevaluate what provides meaning in our lives. My hope is that we will become more faithful as a nation, and more willing to roll up our sleeves and work together to rebuild America into the great nation it can be. It’s up to us, we the people.