Cushman: Do Something Unusual: Be for Bipartisan Actions

One of my earliest memories is of the “Keep America Beautiful” commercial, which was produced for the first Earth Day. It portrayed what appeared to be an American Indian crying over the pollution that littered our country. Later, we found out that the actor was neither an Indian nor was he really crying. But his message was real: We should take care of the land that we inhabit.

While many might view this belief as liberal, I believe it’s biblical. If you believe that God created the Earth (which I do) and you believe that humans were entrusted to take care of God’s creation (which I also believe), then the question of how we should interact with the environment becomes a question of stewardship. How do we best take care of the Earth, which was given to us by God?

If we take on this challenge of stewardship, we have to think about the best approach. When you are faced with a problem, how do you solve it? Do you solve it by subtracting and controlling or by adding and incentivizing? Does the approach matter? I think it does. While it’s human nature to attempt to control, this can lead to limiting options, limiting actions and negative results. Incentivizing and building on positive actions tends to provide us with more options, energy and possibilities and better results.