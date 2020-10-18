Cushman: Better Off

You might think that, so close to election time, everyone would understand how our government works. Evidently, that’s not correct — or people are pretending not to know, because they are afraid they won’t get the outcome they want.

Let’s start with the presidential race. The media focuses on national polls. But the popular vote does not determine the outcome of the presidential election. The final tally from the Electoral College does. It takes 270 Electoral College votes to win. Four years ago, Donald Trump won 304. Then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton knew exactly how the presidential election works, as do Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his team. The talk of national polls allows the Democrats to focus on the news that is good for them, even if it does not reflect the potential election outcome.

Now, let’s talk about the filling of the Supreme Court seat. It is the sitting president’s responsibility to nominate someone to fill any vacant Supreme Court seat. It does not matter who used to fill the seat, which does not belong to a particular party and is part of the third branch of government, the judicial branch. The president nominates, and the Senate votes on the confirmation.