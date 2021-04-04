Cushman: Better Communication

“One of the biggest changes in the bill would expand early voting access for most counties, adding an additional mandatory Saturday and formally codifying Sunday voting hours as optional ... If you live in a larger metropolitan county, you might not notice a change,” wrote Stephen Fowler, a reporter for Georgia Public Broadcasting. “For most other counties, you will have an extra weekend day, and your weekday early voting hours will likely be longer.” Well, that sounds good — not suppression at all.

What about the drop boxes? The drop boxes were implemented under emergency rules made during the pandemic and no longer exist in Georgia law. Under the new law, they are to be placed in government buildings or in advance voting locations so that access to them can be monitored. Why would anyone be against monitoring?

The runoff timeline was tightened. All of us who lived in Georgia during the dual Senate runoffs should be grateful. Political consultants and media bookers will not be grateful, since they will have less time to cash in the big bucks.