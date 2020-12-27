Cushman: Action and Faith

On Christmas Day in 1776, Gen. George Washington led 2,400 troops across the Delaware River. The weather was cold and miserable. The troops were exhausted; they had to contend with snow and ice. Their mission was to surprise the Hessian troops stationed in Trenton, New Jersey. They landed just before dawn on the 26th. They must have been desperate; recent losses in key strategic locations had led to low morale and waning spirits, but they went anyway.

They captured the Hessian troops, and though they were forced to retreat later, their victory provided hope to the Continental Army and our new nation that we could go on to win our freedom. It is impossible to know what would have happened without this victory — our new country might have faltered and failed without this Christmas miracle.

The lessons we learned more than two centuries ago apply today. To continue to act, we must believe that our actions make a difference. If we don’t, we can begin to think we are helpless, without agency, that nothing we do matters. The results is we do nothing.