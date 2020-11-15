Cushman: A Tumultuous Time

Overall, over 72 million Americans voted for Trump. The Republicans have picked up more House members and now have a record 29 Republican women in the House. Republicans now have 50 U.S. senators, with a possible pickup of two more in Georgia, where Republican incumbents Sonny Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are facing runoffs on Jan. 5.

Georgia is my home state, and while many are calling for a fast election result here, too, it seems to me that transparency and accuracy are more important. While I hate to admit it, when this is all over, we should look south to Florida and the voting legislation undertaken by the Florida state government that resulted in a fast, clean count of their votes. Yes, I know that the University of Georgia recently lost to the University of Florida 28 to 44, and many Bulldogs fans may still be reeling in disbelief. But sometimes, you lose. When you do lose, it’s best to learn from the loss and move forward.

But the clock is still ticking on this election, and this is no game.

We have a few more interesting weeks ahead. Don’t believe what the media tells you (there was supposed to be a blue tsunami). Listen for issues, rather than personal attacks. And be kind to those you disagree with while maintaining your stance. At least you will be providing them with a good example.

