Cushman: A Time for Choosing Again

He went on to crush the idea of a boundary between the parties. “You and I are told increasingly we have to choose between a left or right,” he said. “Well, I’d like to suggest that there is no such thing as a left or right. There’s only an up and down: (up) man’s (age-old) dream, the ultimate in individual consistent with law and order, or down to the ant heap of totalitarianism.”

While clearly outlining a choice, Reagan differentiated between good motives and bad outcomes. “Regardless of their sincerity, of their humanitarian motives, those who would trade our freedom for security have embarked on this downward course,” he said.

When talking about a government that could solve problems through centralization, Reagan noted: “This was the very thing the Founding Fathers sought to minimize. They knew that governments don’t control things. A government can’t control the economy without controlling people. And they know when a government sets out to do that, it must use force and coercion to achieve its purpose.”

Every generation has a rendezvous with destiny, where we can “preserve for our children this last best hope for man on Earth, or we’ll sentence them to take the last step into a thousand years of darkness.” This next week, we will all have the opportunity to vote on the choice for our future.

