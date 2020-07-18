Critchfield: Reopening public schools a top priority in Idaho

Geographically, Idaho is a huge state and the virus is more active in some places than in others. We took this into account while developing the framework, recognizing that circumstances can change quickly. Recommendations are organized into three categories based on the level of coronavirus transmission in various communities at any given time. For instance, a school located where no community spread is occurring can use the framework guidance listed in the Category 1 to open and operate their schools. There are places in Idaho where community spread is occurring and should it become substantial, as determined by local public health officials, the framework in Category 3 includes suggested considerations for school boards to use in their decision making.