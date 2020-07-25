Critchfield: Idaho Online will Improve Distance Learning in Higher Education

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last spring’s quick transition from in-person to remote instruction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic was a wake-up call for those of us who are involved in public education at all levels. There are barriers making remote learning difficult, particularly for rural students.

At the college and university level, our presidents looked at the career technical and academic courses offered online at their respective institutions and discovered limits to how far students can progress through online instruction and what could be accessed in a timely way.

“What the presidents uncovered through their inventories is that no one institution offers all of the programs, courses and services needed to offer a comprehensive learning environment for all students, but together, they can,” said Jonathan Lashley, the State Board of Education’s Associate Chief Academic Officer.

That is the premise behind Idaho Online, a State Board of Education initiative designed to consolidate online courses, streamline pathways to degrees and certificates and improve digital learning infrastructure for all of Idaho’s eight higher education institutions. These resources will be offered as part of a unified digital campus, making them accessible throughout our state.