 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick
GUEST COLUMN

Crapo: Women's central role in Idaho agriculture

  • 0

As agriculture production heats up in fields and communities across our great state, it is a good time to spotlight the leadership of Idaho women in feeding a hungry world and building Idaho into an agricultural powerhouse. This spring, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution recognizing “the important role of women in agriculture as producers, educators, leaders, mentors, and more . . .”

I was proud to co-sponsor the resolution, introduced by Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and backed by 59 total senators, including fellow U.S. Senator for Idaho Jim Risch. The resolution contains a number of facts about women who help agriculture prosper both at home and abroad, including:

  • There are more than 1.2 million female agricultural producers in the U.S., making up more than a third of the agricultural producers in the U.S.
  • In 2017, farms operated by women in the U.S. sold $148 billion in agricultural products, accounting for 38 percent of the total agriculture sales in the U.S. for that year.

The Senate also recognized, “in addition to leading farming operations, women working in agriculture make a difference across the United States in various commodity and industry fields, such as research and development, manufacturing, sales and distribution, agricultural education, agribusiness and advocacy, which extends benefits to individuals across the globe through the international trade of the United States; . . .”

People are also reading…

Women have a central role in Idaho agriculture production. In Idaho, 70 percent of farm operations (or 16,134 farm operations) have at least one-woman operator, according to a University of Idaho Extension fact sheet based on U.S. Department of Agriculture 2017 Census of Agriculture data. Also according to this and other University of Idaho research:

  • 39 percent of farmers (or 17,230 women farmers) in Idaho are women;
  • 45 percent of principal farmers in Idaho are women; and
  • Idaho women primary farmers and ranchers (those who made the most farm decisions and worked the fewest days off farm) are responsible for more than 42 percent of hay and cattle production in Idaho.

Further, in the Spring of 2021, the Idaho Women in Ag Research Team conducted a statewide survey to better understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho’s women in agriculture and how educational programs can better support them. According to this Idaho Farm and Ranch Women Survey, 2021, the following were the top five products produced on the farms and ranches of the women who responded to the survey:

1. hay or forage crops;

2. cattle;

3. poultry or eggs;

4. vegetables; and

5. field crops.

The courage and skills of Idaho women remain among our state’s enduring strengths. Women shape the history and future of our great state and nation. Their determination, wisdom, know-how and encouragement are ever-present in our communities, and I thank Idaho women working hard every day to feed our world and inspire future generations of producers.

Sen. Mike Crapo

Crapo

 COURTESY OF SEN. MIKE CRAPO

Sen. Mike Crapo represents Idaho in the U.S. Senate.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Malloy: Delegation won’t follow Cheney’s lead

Malloy: Delegation won’t follow Cheney’s lead

Opinion: It’s easy to write glowing editorials about Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who has openly called out former President Trump for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Crapo: Why did the IRS destroy 30 million paper returns?

Crapo: Why did the IRS destroy 30 million paper returns?

Americans spend millions of hours and billions of dollars filing their taxes. At the very least the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) should open, read, process and protect what Americans send them. Unfortunately, a recent report by the IRS watchdog, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA), tells us the IRS destroyed an estimated 30 million paper-filed tax documents without processing them.

Lenore Skenazy: Don't break up families over drag shows

Lenore Skenazy: Don't break up families over drag shows

Government intervention is an option Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was mulling out loud last week when reporters asked whether he'd consider legally punishing parents who bring their kids to a place like Mr. Misster. That's the Dallas gay bar that held a "family friendly" drag event someone posted on Twitter.

Jim Hightower: How can democrats save the party... from their leaders?

Jim Hightower: How can democrats save the party... from their leaders?

Opinion: President Joe Biden recently flew off to Taiwan to assure our allies there that he will fight for them. And a couple of weeks later he was winging off to Saudi Arabia, intending to "repair ties" with that repressive monarchy. In terms of international realpolitik, this flurry of foreign travel might be strategically important, but there's a strategic political reality right here at home that calls for a different presidential itinerary: Our country's midterm congressional elections are less than five months away!

Stapilus: Ground zero

Stapilus: Ground zero

Opinion: June is when most of the Pride parades, around the United States and the world, are held, and there are a lot of them, hundreds at least. One list of the relatively major events affiliated with an international organization counts 152. The parade in Coeur d’Alene, on June 11, didn’t make the list. The Coeur d’Alene event was comparatively small and ordinary in its context. It got some attention locally, but little from people more than a few miles away - with some notable exceptions.

Bay: Will China soon claim the Western Pacific?

Bay: Will China soon claim the Western Pacific?

Opinion:If communist China's recent words and deeds reflect a calculated design and totalitarian intent, soon we will hear Beijing declare the entire western Pacific Ocean a sovereign Chinese sea, where Beijing rules — so-called international laws, treaties and U.N. resolutions be damned.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News