Crapo: Veterans history workshop in Idaho

I have written previously about the insights Idahoan William Russell Woodfin Sr. shared during a 2001 interview with a longtime member of my staff, the late-Linda Norris. He said, “I always say this to high school or elementary schools when I talk to them that I hope no one thinks I’m brave. I did so little compared to many who lived, but particularly those who died . . . Bravery to me is being scared to death, but some way, with the help of your God, overcoming the fear. You don’t overcome it, but you’re able to go on, bear up, and do what you have to do. And that’s an hourly, daily thing . . . I’ll tell you as nearly as I can so that I hope you understand it.” His humility and thoughts about overcoming fear are deeply powerful and reflective of the purpose of this enormously enriching project. Thank you to all those who take the time to ensure Idaho voices are part of this national treasure.