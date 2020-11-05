Crapo: Veteran's Day: Working together for Idaho veterans

These are just some of the many efforts underway to make certain the veterans who choose to make Idaho home can more easily access the jobs, programs and services they need and their talents are effectively applied. While we are making progress, we have more work ahead. We must build on continued attention by Congress and other federal actions to combat veteran suicide. I co-led the introduction of legislation to enable veterans open access to mental health care at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), regardless of how long following service they seek treatment.