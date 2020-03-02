Crapo: Time to plan spring and summer Washington, D.C. visits

Idahoans who visit our United States Capitol Building may have seen Idaho’s contributions to the collection of statues donated by each state to honor people notable in each state’s history. Rooms and halls of the Capitol are adorned with this collection of statues. Idaho has given statues of two notable Idahoans—George Laird Shoup and William Edgar Borah—that pay tribute to the service of these esteemed individuals and represent the many Idahoans who are part of our state and nation’s deep history. If you are planning to travel to Washington, D.C., this spring or summer to see the many area attractions, now is not too early to plan and request tours.

Washington, D.C., is a popular tourist destination at all times of year, but March through June are especially busy times for tours. People from all over the world visit our capital in the spring. Information is available on my website, at www.crapo.senate.gov/services/visiting-dc, that includes a list of sites and tour tips.