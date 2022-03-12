 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story
Commentary

Crapo: The important role of speech and debate

  • 0

“Personal, professional, and civic interactions are enhanced by the ability of the participants in those interactions to listen, concur, question, and dissent with reason and compassion.” This recognition is part of the text of a resolution I joined in introducing to recognize the important role of speech and debate in refining students’ communication skills and advancing productive discussions.

I competed in speech and debate in high school and have benefited from the early introduction of the important lessons I learned from this creative and useful outlet. I joined a bipartisan group of 14 Senate colleagues, led by Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), in introducing S.Res. 530 to designate “National Speech and Debate Education Day” in March. Similar to a resolution I backed in past years, and the U.S. Senate passed, this resolution includes the following recognitions:

  • It is essential for youth to learn and practice the art of communicating with and without technology;
  • Speech and debate education offers students myriad forms of public speaking through which students may develop talent and exercise unique voice and character;
  • Speech and debate education gives students the 21st-century skills of communication, critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration; and
  • Critical analysis and effective communication allow important ideas, texts, and philosophies the opportunity to flourish.

People are also reading…

National Speech and Debate Education Day highlights the important lifelong abilities of discerning and sharing views enhanced through speech and debate and recognizes that public addresses are often a central part of achievements, celebrations, commemorations and pivotal moments in history. The resolution encourages educational institutions, businesses, community and civic associations, and all Americans to celebrate and promote National Speech and Education Day.

Further, the resolution recognizes the hard work of speech and debate participants and the considerable time teachers and coaches devote to equipping students with debate skills and opportunities. The Senate unanimously passed this resolution on March 2, 2022.

I commend the students, teachers and coaches in the 56 schools across Idaho competing in speech and debate this year and wish them the best of luck in their competitions as they refine their skills in effective communications and further this valuable activity.

Sen. Mike Crapo

Crapo

 COURTESY OF SEN. MIKE CRAPO

Sen. Mike Crapo represents Idaho in the U.S. Senate.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jim Jones: Extremist legislators demonstrate why voters need to clean house

Jim Jones: Extremist legislators demonstrate why voters need to clean house

For anyone wondering why extremist legislators should be voted out in the May 17 Republican primary, many of those lawmakers have stepped forward to show why. As with last year’s dismal session, any number of bills have been dumped into the legislative hopper merely to fuel the culture wars, as opposed to addressing real problems facing the State.

Inside Politics: Putin hates Idahoans, even if you love him

Inside Politics: Putin hates Idahoans, even if you love him

As a former lifetime Republican, I’ve been thinking a lot lately about Ronald Reagan in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. I’ll be honest, I really liked him. As I’ve grown older and more informed, I understand why he was a problematic President historically speaking. However, in the fourth quarter of the Cold War, he took over the game and gave America a win over the Soviet Union. 

Malloy: McGeachin gives AFPAC standing in Idaho

Malloy: McGeachin gives AFPAC standing in Idaho

Opinion: Idaho Sen. Jim Risch has found a common enemy – and it isn’t President Biden, or congressional Democrats who are trying to ram through their socialist agenda. That’s trivial stuff compared to the monster that Risch is talking about.

Stapilus: Preparing for invasion

Stapilus: Preparing for invasion

Opinion: When Idaho Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo spoke recently to the Idaho Legislature, they spoke about the war in Ukraine, and both of them in clear terms blasted Russia for the invasion.

Brugger: Do the ends justify the means?

Brugger: Do the ends justify the means?

Opinion: The Republicans who are failing to openly and loudly oppose Janice McGeachin and Trumpism are guilty of winking at the system of ethics, if not moral values, they profess to cherish. In fact, they often accuse Democrats of doing away with those same moral values.

Other View: Barr's Tell-all Book Discovers That Trump Was Unfit: Welcome to Earth, Bill

Other View: Barr's Tell-all Book Discovers That Trump Was Unfit: Welcome to Earth, Bill

Opinion: Former Attorney General William Barr spent almost two years running interference for a dangerously unfit president. Now, in a brazen but not terribly persuasive attempt to clean up his image in history, Barr warns that his ex-boss, Donald Trump, didn't belong in the White House and shouldn't be invited back. "Trump cared only about one thing: himself," Barr writes in his new memoir.

Lenore Skenazy: The Ancients Understood Doomscrolling

Lenore Skenazy: The Ancients Understood Doomscrolling

Opinion: Think of the Talmud as the Jewish sort of Guide to Life, an ancient text written by rabbis chewing over the thorniest issues for hundreds of years. I mention it today because it's almost as if the Talmud writers understood what would happen if we watched TV or surfed the internet.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News